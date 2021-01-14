Motion filed to prevent FirstEnergy rate increase outlined in “corrupt” HB6

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s attorney general has filed a motion to prevent FirstEnergy from raising customer rates as outlined in House Bill 6.

If the injunction is granted, FirstEnergy will be prevented from collecting $102 million from customers.

Last month, a Franklin County Common Pleas judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking FirstEnergy from collecting of a surcharge related to the bailout of two nuclear power plants.

The bailout is at the center of a $60 million bribery scandal aimed at keeping the plants open.

In July 2020, then Speaker of the House Larry Householder and four associates were charged with taking bribes totaling approximately $60 million to pass the bill. Householder was removed as house speaker shortly after the racketeering charges were filed. All five defendants pleaded not guilty in court.

The 2019 bill was a “Clean Air Act” that passed through the statehouse and was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine.

“First we had to stop the collection of the fee created to line the pockets of Energy Harbor and now we are trying to stop the guaranteed profits for FirstEnergy and inappropriate rate increases to Ohioans,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “It’s time for the court to shut the HB6 piggybank down.”