Mother’s Day at home: Five local restaurants offering something special

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mother’s Day is traditionally one of the busiest for restaurants everywhere. This year many local restaurants are doing their best to keep that tradition alive. Here are a few going above and beyond what is on their regular menu to make mom’s day special at home.
- Buca di Beppo
Two special packages are being offered, depending on the size of your party. Both come complete with your choice of salad, pasta, dessert and even a “rose gift” for mom. Available for delivery (check for restrictions) or curbside pick up.
- Hilton Columbus Downtown
Pick up your chef-prepared meal on Friday, May 8 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. curbside at the Hilton Downton so you can relax this Mother’s Day weekend (heating instructions included!) You can also have a bottle of wine, mimosa kit or floral arrangement brought to your car. Some of the offerings include your entree choice of:
• prime rib
• tenderloin roast
• leg of lamb
• herb-roasted turkey breast
• spiral-cut ham
• cedar plank salmon
- The Berwick
The Berwick is offering two special Mother’s Day packages for pickup and delivery around many parts of Central Ohio. You can choose between the “All-in Mother’s Day Dinner” and the “All-in Festa Della Mamma Dinner.” Both choices come with two entrees, three sides and a dessert. Also, you can choose to feed as few as two people, all the way up to a feast for 10.
- Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen
Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen is offering a “Take & Bake Menu” for Mother’s Day, to give you that home-cooked feel without all the work. The food is available for pre-order and pick-up. You can choose between brunch and dinner (both meals can serve between four and six people.) One special feature worth an extra mention is a “Take home Mimosa kit” that serves four.
- The Rail
The Rail has a “Mother’s Day Family Meal Menu” that “serves four generously.” The restaurant also mentions more than four can be accommodated upon request. The special meal comes with your choice of entree and vegetable and included sides. Some fun “add-ons” are also offered, including a “Kid’s ‘All About Mom’ Card” which is an activity (crayons included) for the little ones to give to mom.