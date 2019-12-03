Mother still looking for answers after son is shot, killed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A mother is still searching for answers after someone shot and killed her son nearly two weeks ago.

Brenden Brown, 18, was found inside a crashed car near Shady Lane Elementary School on the city’s east side Nov. 22.

Columbus Police said the case is still under investigation.

Brown’s mother, Keeandra, said she knows someone knows something and wants them to come forward.

Brenden’s death has been very hard, and Keeandra said her life will never be the same.

“My baby did not deserve to die that way,” Keeandra Brown said. “He died horrifically. I wish it was me and not you. I’d give my life for you.”

Keeandra will never see her son again because someone killed him.

“My son never did anything to anybody to make them want to do anything to him,” she said. “I couldn’t understand why someone would do this to my baby. My firstborn. My only son.”

And for her four daughters left behind, trying to process the loss of their brother seems impossible.

“I’m feeling my kids’ pain as well as my own pain,” Keeandra Brown said. “Just looking at them crying. Wearing his stuff and wearing his shoes. Looking at his picture. They miss their brother.”

Keeandra Brown said to make matters worse, the killer is still out there, roaming free.

“I want this boy off the streets,” she said. “He just destroyed my world. My life, my baby is gone and he’s walking around free. That’s not right.”

As she waits patiently for answers, she has a message for her son.

“I love you. I love you so, so, so, so much. Me, Maw Maw, auntie, uncle. Everyone misses you. Your sisters, we miss you. I’m going to make you proud,” Keeandra Brown said.

Brenden’s funeral is on Thursday. His viewing will be at 10 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m. at Smyrma Baptist Church, Wilson Avenue, Columbus.