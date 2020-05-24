Mother, stepfather charged with death of 7-year-old in Linden area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have charged the mother and stepfather after a 7-year-old died in the Linden area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 8:18pm, Saturday, officers were called to the 2400 block of Azelda Street on the report of a child who had drowned.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 7-year-old Fabian Maldando-Cortez unresponsive and began administrating CPR.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that it was determined after investigating that the child had been subject to severe abuse that led to his death.

Fabian’s mother, Oneida Maldando-Cortez, 24, was charged with the child’s murder, and his stepfather, Jose Emanuel Santos, 37, was charged with endangering children.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this case to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.