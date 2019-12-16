Mother shares signs of hope, encouragement on Columbus’ highway overpasses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Cecily King says as a mother, most of the time she is alone is when she is driving. And it is during that time when she has done her most grieving.

That is why she decided to make signs of encouragement and hope that hang on the overpasses of the highway, to let others know they’re not the only ones.

“If you’re crying about it, someone is crying about it, too,” said King.

The sign-making process is simple, but the message behind them means so much more.

“I don’t know anybody, no matter how successful they are or how much it seems that they have it together, hasn’t wondered if they are enough, or if they are worthy, or if they are valued, or if anyone even cares about them,” said King.

King has been putting up around a dozen of the homemade signs for four months now every other Sunday, with the hope of making a difference.

“Originally, the goal was one person who is having a bad time and sees it and feels a little bit more hope,” said King. “There have been people who have let me know that they saw it when they needed to see it, so that’s the hope now, that when people see it, they’re seeing it when they needed that.”

That is why King and her daughter travel across Columbus to highway overpass after overpass, making sure their messages of hope and affirmation are seen and, hopefully, felt as well.

“If you need to, get help. If your brain is telling you that anything that you see on the signs is not true and you need someone to give you permission to go to the doctor or go to the therapist or get medicine, you have my permission,” said King. “Go get help for yourself. Just get through this bad part.”

King has no plans to stop making her signs and makes it a point to put them near places like Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the Ohio State University Student Health Center. With stress, anxiety, and depression so prevalent during the holidays, she finds her signs to be all the more important right now.