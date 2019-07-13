Mother sentenced after wiping convicted son’s cell phone

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The mother of a convicted rapist has been sentenced this week after allegedly wiping information from her son’s cell phone.

Amanda Humphrey, 43, of Nelsonville, was sentenced to two years of non-reporting probation after being convicted of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, on July 10.

According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s office, Humphrey was on duty as a police officer at the Appalachian Behavioral Healthcare in Athens when she remotely erased information from her son Brandon Humphrey’s cell phone.

Brandon Humphrey was sentenced to nine years in jail on June 28 for multiple sexual assaults.

Due to the conviction, Amanda Humphrey must surrender her Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy certificate. She will never be allowed to work as a police officer again, the prosecutor’s office said.

