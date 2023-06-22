COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio family says their fight for justice will not end until those responsible are behind bars.

It’s been nearly two years since Makenzi Ridley’s family was able to share a laugh or hug her.

The 17-year-old recent Northland High School grad was shot and killed near a far east side community center.

Her family is keeping her spirit alive through the Orange Hearts for Makenzi Foundation. And their message is growing outside of Columbus.

Seneca Ridley-Turner, Makenzi’s mother, said for many people it has been two years since Makenzi’s death, but for her it feels like an eternity without her little girl.

She said Makenzi was an impactful, innovative and passionate person, and Seneca wants to harness that energy to make a difference in the world.

“Don’t ask me where all this love and passion still comes from when I should be hating but it’s here. And I just want to do God’s purpose,” she said. “There are days when I can’t. There are days when I cannot move, there are days when I just have to be still, there are days when I am angry or frustrated but ultimately, I just know I have to do God’s purpose.”

June 24th, 2021 is a day she never imagined for her plan. Makenzi was at the recreation center in broad daylight with a group of teens.

Records state just after 7 p.m. there were a group of teens with guns threatening to open fire. At 8:45 p.m. a 911 call came in with reports of a person being shot. Police have still not arrested those responsible for Makenzi’s death.

“How do you carry a child for 37 weeks and five days and raise them for 17 years and 11 months and then just like that, two weeks after your high school graduation, kids go out and they decide that life is worthless,” Ridley-Turner said.

Ridley-Turner describes her daughter as someone beyond her time who taken away too soon.

In the two years since Makenzi’s death, her family has started the Orange Hearts for Makenzi Foundation, which offers scholarships for young entrepreneurs like Makenzi.

“Makenzi was such an entrepreneur and a fanatical about it we had to carry that on. So all of these young adults and their businesses, we have 13 youth that are coming through the program,” said Ridley-Turner.

The message is growing beyond Columbus. A group of Ridley-Turner’s college friends from across the country have started ‘Miles for Makenzi’ where every mile moved receives a donation.

“Now, I’m taking Makenzi on my runs with me. I ran this morning and thought of her. And it’s just really I do feel there is just a powerful spiritual thing when you are running,” said Artiea Smith, a friend of Ridley-Turner.

Ridley-Turner’s friends say it’s hard to believe it’s been two years since Ridley-Turner’s world was changed forever.

“The fact that Seneca has been so relentless in her drive to keep Makenzi’s spirit alive because Makenzi’s spirit is alive and is well and Makenzi has impacted so many more people now that she is not here with us physically,” said Nathan Smith.

Combined, the three of them have run nearly 200 miles this month.

“It’s such a positive foundation that the donation could really change peoples’ lives just like Makenzi changed so many lives. Let’s keep that going. I just hope these donations keep running in,” said Melissa Pensabene. “There is healing in movement and if anything this fundraiser symbolizes we need healing.”

They say people can walk, run, rollerblade and just ask those who do to dig deep and feel a higher purpose.

“It’s just another way to get people interested, intrigued around this idea,” Nathan Smith said. “Hopefully that one can participate and then two share, not just share the initiative and the idea but share Makenzi’s vision and her spirit.”

Ridley-Turner said it’s overwhelming to see how many people want to harness Makenzi’s energy. She says she is also helping Makenzi live out her dream she told her mom three weeks before she died.

“She said mom, ‘I feel like I’m missing so much. We need to travel the world and I said, ‘Ok baby. Let’s do it,'” Ridley-Turner said. “I’m just going across the world. I want to reach all seven continents and put her in the earth, put her in the ocean because that’s what she wanted.”

The Orange Hearts for Makenzi Foundation will be awarding another 13 young adults with scholarships this Sunday.