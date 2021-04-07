Mother of slain boy, 14, pleads for an end to violence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Months after her own 14-year-old son was killed, a Columbus mother is still looking for answers and calling for an end to the violence.

Dayvion Burt was shot and killed in February.

“First of all, put down these guns,” Bonnie Burt, Dayvion’s mother, said. “Stop the violence, you know what I’m saying? Put these guns down.”

With Columbus experiencing another violent year, Burt doesn’t want any other parents to have to go through what she has these last few months.

Dayvion would have turned 15 last week. Burt said her son loved playing jokes and just wanted to see other people happy.

He was shot and killed on Tennyson Boulevard back on Feb. 10 in the middle of the day.

Two months later, no arrests have been made and his family wants that to change.

They also want people to put the guns down.

According to Columbus Police Deputy Chief Tim Becker, this year, there have been 18 homicide victims under 21 years old, adding that seven of 26 identified suspects are under 21 as well.

“It’s sad that the kids out here killing kids,” Burt said. “It’s kids killing kids. Normally, the kids supposed to be burying the parents, not the parents burying the kids. A 14-year-old funeral, that was hard within itself because he’s supposed to be burying me, not me burying him at 14.”

This week, Becker announced there will be a new investigation team working 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., the period of the day when many homicides occur.