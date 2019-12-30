Mother of missing Port Clinton boy: ‘Just come home. Please.’

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Late Sunday night, the mother of missing Port Clinton teen Harley Dilly took to Facebook to urge her son to come home.

Harley Dilly has been missing since December 20.

In an emotional Facebook post, Harley’s mother, Heather Dilly, wrote of her son.

“I just want him home. I need him, I love him so much he is my little boy. I miss his hugs and him making me feel better,” said Heather Dilly.

Warning: Post contains coarse language that some may find offensive

The FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are now involved in the search for the 14-year-old, WJW reported.

Harley Dilly was last seen at Port Clinton High School around 3 p.m. on December 20. He was wearing a maroon puffer jacket. Harley is 4 foot 9 and weighs 101 pounds.

A $7,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Dilly’s whereabouts or safe return.

Heather Dilly says she hasn’t cleaned his room and won’t put any of the family’s Christmas decorations away.

“He didn’t have his Christmas with us,” she wrote.

Police are planning a press conference at 3 p.m. Monday with an update on the case.