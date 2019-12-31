Mother of Lancaster pizzeria suspect says son suffered from mental illness

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The mother of the suspect killed by police this past weekend during a hostage situation at a Lancaster pizzeria said her son suffered from mental illness.

Chari Kincaid said she tried to get her son, Troy Kirk, 31, hospitalized just days before the incident Saturday at Cristy’s Pizza on Pierce Avenue, wishing she got her son the help he needed before the situation ended the way it did.

“He said, ‘I just need to tell you I love you, mom, and it’s going to be OK, but I don’t want you to feel guilty for not believing me, but this will be the last time you see me,'” Kincaid said her son told her Saturday.

Kirk then left the house and never came back.

“He left his phone, he left all his belongings here,” Kincaid said. “He left his truck here and then he walked down there and something clicked.”

Police said Kirk walked into the restaurant with a knife in hand, held the manager hostage, and threatened her life.

“It was the sickness that did this,” Kincaid said.

She said her son was mentally ill. Eight months ago, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and she said he recently stopped taking his medication.

“He was real sick, sicker than what I knew,” she said.

Police bodycam footage shows when police came into contact with him at the restaurant’s back door.

“Let her go and step out and we can work this out, man,” the officer said to Kirk.

The week leading up to this moment, Kincaid said Kirk hadn’t been sleeping because he thought the police were after him, and the incident was his cry for help.

“He wanted suicide by cop because he thought he was going to jail for life, but it was the voices in his head,” she said.

After about 30 minutes of negotiating, Kirk was shot and killed by police.

“Shots fired. Someone get the medic here,” the officer can be heard saying on the bodycam footage.

The woman who was held hostage, a manager at the restaurant, reached out to Kincaid’s family following the tragic incident.

“(She) told us that he was so nice to her,” Kincaid said.

The woman told the family she knew she wasn’t going to get hurt.

“And he’s like, ‘Ma’am, I’m not here to hurt you. I’m here for them to hurt me,’ and they both prayed together,” Kincaid said the woman told her.

Knowing that they had a moment of faith before the day ended violently is what is helping Kincaid get closure.

“I feel bad for what happened to her because that’s going to stick with her for a long time, but I want my son back,” she said.

Kincaid said she hopes that this will bring awareness to mental health issues.

Police said it was necessary to use deadly force to protect the woman’s life.

The incident is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know are showing signs of feeling suicidal, please reach out to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline or Ohio’s Voice For Suicide Prevention or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.