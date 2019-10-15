Mother living in sanctuary at local church to meet with Democratic presidential candidate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An undocumented immigrant living in sanctuary at a Columbus church hopes to share her immigration and deportation story with presidential candidates.

But so far, former mayor of San Antonio and former President Barack Obama housing chief Julián Castro, who is in Columbus for Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, is the only candidate who has agreed to meet with Edith Espinal.

Espinal, a mother of three, has been living for more than two years.

Espinal and her supporters are encouraging all of the candidates to meet with her to see first hand what it’s like for immigrant family struggling to stay together.

Even though Espinal can’t vote, she said she wants others who do have that right to understand exactly what the candidates believe about immigration.

She has lived in Columbus for more than 20 years and exhausted all of her appeals in her battle to become a permanent citizen.

She has taken refuge at the church while trying to figure out her legal status and trying to avoid deportation back to Mexico.

By sharing her story, Espinal hopes she can help prevent others from being separated from their families.