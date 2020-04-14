Mother indicted for murder in death of her toddler

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A mother has been indicted for murder in the death of her 2-year-old son.

Tina Ann Dayton, 22, was formally indicted Tuesday on one charge each of murder and endangering a child in relation to the October 2019 death of the child.

Dayton was arrested in Florida on March 30, 2020.

According to court documents, Columbus Police and medics were dispatched to Dayton’s apartment on Oct. 7 on the 4600 block of Refugee Road for a call of an injured child.

The boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where doctors discovered various injuries and trauma to the child, according to documents.

The child died the next day.

“This case involves an innocent two year old toddler being beaten by his own biological mother,” Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said in a statement.

Dayton’s arraignment is scheduled for April 17.