Mother, daughter killed in double murder-suicide laid to rest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus mother and daughter were laid to rest Sunday after a New Year’s Day double-murder suicide.

There was a celebration of life for Nerissa Distin and 2-year-old Serina Morris.

Family and friends wore purple and pink corsages during the emotional ceremony.

Investigators said Nerissa’s husband fatally stabbed the 33-year-old on Jan. 1 and then set fire to the family’s home, killing himself and Serina.

Nerissa worked as a registered nurse at Mount Carmel Rehabilitation Hospital.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence, help is available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools