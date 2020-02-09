Mother, daughter killed in double murder-suicide laid to rest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus mother and daughter were laid to rest Sunday after a New Year’s Day double-murder suicide.
There was a celebration of life for Nerissa Distin and 2-year-old Serina Morris.
Family and friends wore purple and pink corsages during the emotional ceremony.
Investigators said Nerissa’s husband fatally stabbed the 33-year-old on Jan. 1 and then set fire to the family’s home, killing himself and Serina.
Nerissa worked as a registered nurse at Mount Carmel Rehabilitation Hospital.
If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence, help is available.