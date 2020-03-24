Mother arrested, charged in death of her child, 2

Breaking News
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus woman is under arrest and charged in the death of her two-year-old child last October.

Tina Ann Dayton, 22, of Refugee Road, was charged with murder Tuesday.

The charge stems from an incident on Oct. 7, 2019, when her child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for treatment of a broken right arm, police said.

However, while being treated at the hospital, doctors discovered the child was suffering from internal bleeding. On Oct. 8, the child was pronounced dead.

Police said Dayton claimed the child’s injuries were caused by falling off the bed. Doctors said the injuries were not consistent with that explanation, police said.

According to police, the child’s death was caused by blunt force trauma.

