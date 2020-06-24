Mother and son plead not guilty to shooting officer, federal drug charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The woman accused of shooting a Columbus Police officer entered a not guilty plea in federal court Wednesday morning.

Rita Gray, 68, and her son Eric Gray, 31, both appeared via video conference for arraignments in U.S. District Court. A grand jury indicted the mother and son on June 10th.

According to court documents, federal agents and Columbus Police executed a drug-related search warrant on the Grays’ Chelford Drive home on May 28th.

The complaint says officers knocked on the door and identified themselves as police. When no one answered, they entered the home where Rita Gray was standing in the hallway.

She allegedly fired several rounds, hitting and seriously injuring 53-year-old Columbus Police officer Russ Weiner.

Officer Weiner was released from the hospital on May 31st.

Investigators found two semi-automatic pistols near Rita Gray when she was located a short time later.

The same day, officers apprehended Eric Gray at John Glenn International Airport with a large sum of cash.

Inside the home, investigators found fentanyl, nine firearms, close to $20,000 in cash, 13 cell phones and multiple ammunition magazines. An additional firearm was found in Rita Gray’s car.

A magistrate judge arraigned the mother and son Tuesday.

Eric Gray pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. He faces between 10 years to life in prison.

Rita Gray pleaded not guilty to the same drug-related charge, in addition to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, one count of assault on a police officer and three counts of using, brandishing or discharging a firearm in relation to a drug-related crime and crime of violence.

She faces between 20 years to life in prison.

Court documents show both Grays were the subject of a drug-trafficking investigation dating back to 2016.