MOST WANTED: U.S. Marshals’ top 4 most-wanted fugitives in central Ohio, Aug. 3, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include robbery, possession of drugs, and distribution of codeine. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Charles Meade

Charles Meade is wanted for probation violation/money laundering by the Delaware county sheriffs office. He is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Meade is also 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Abdifahi Abdirizak

Abdifahi Abdirizak is wanted for the distribution of codeine and promethazine by the U.S Marshals Service. He is black male with black hair and brown eyes. Abdirizak is also 5 feet 8 inches tall and is 130 pounds.

Gordon (Keith) Wade

Gordon (Keith) Wade is wanted for robbery by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. He is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. Wade is also 5 feet and 7 inches and weighs 163 pounds.

Harlan McCall

Harlan McCall is wanted for possession of drugs by the Ohio State Patrol. He is a black make with brown hair and brown eyes. McCall is also 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 275 pounds.