Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
#50. Jeffrey
Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,265
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 513 (#243 most common name, -84.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #54
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,967
#49. Dustin
Dustin is a name of Norse origin meaning “brave warrior”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,269
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#342 most common name, -90.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #68
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 56,749
#48. Mark
Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,563
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 765 (#187 most common name, -78.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,796
#47. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,577
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,332 (#31 most common name, -6.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #56
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,262
#46. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,583
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,277 (#34 most common name, -8.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128
#45. Sean
Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,644
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 639 (#212 most common name, -82.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,993
#44. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,675
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,242 (#70 most common name, -39.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036
#43. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,687
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 919 (#152 most common name, -75.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,920
#42. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,772
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,586 (#91 most common name, -58.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706
#41. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,778
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 936 (#144 most common name, -75.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,861
#40. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,180
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,210 (#8 most common name, +24.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #59
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,541
#39. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,389
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,095 (#44 most common name, -29.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,415
#38. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,988
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 881 (#160 most common name, -82.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095
#37. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,168
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,281 (#112 most common name, -75.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748
#36. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,256
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 740 (#191 (tie) most common name, -85.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275
#35. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,557
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,801 (#24 most common name, -31.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562
#34. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,621
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,307 (#68 most common name, -59.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062
#33. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,820
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,959 (#78 most common name, -66.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464
#32. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,837
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 917 (#153 most common name, -84.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220
#31. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,848
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,100 (#128 most common name, -81.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195
#30. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,277
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,903 (#80 most common name, -69.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890
#29. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,368
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,488 (#61 most common name, -60.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309
#28. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,552
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,513 (#60 most common name, -61.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603
#27. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,729
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,965 (#12 most common name, -26.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912
#26. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,756
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,777 (#83 most common name, -73.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355
#25. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,108
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,363 (#64 most common name, -66.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733
#24. Cody
Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,362
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 606 (#219 most common name, -92.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472
#23. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,668
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,957 (#4 most common name, -31.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802
#22. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,723
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,550 (#16 most common name, -47.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922
#21. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,297
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,361 (#30 most common name, -63.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192
#20. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,495
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,223 (#37 most common name, -66.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291
#19. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,531
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,180 (#118 most common name, -87.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108
#18. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,629
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,542 (#59 most common name, -73.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430
#17. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,979
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,526 (#27 most common name, -64.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101
#16. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,329
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,152 (#39 (tie) most common name, -69.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651
#15. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,502
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,577 (#55 most common name, -75.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120
#14. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,911
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 979 (#140 most common name, -91.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198
#13. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,996
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,052 (#11 most common name, -54.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926
#12. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,650
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,848 (#48 most common name, -75.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206
#11. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,803
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,212 (#18 most common name, -64.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696
#10. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,840
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,064 (#75 most common name, -83.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268
#9. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,235
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,550 (#93 most common name, -88.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398
#8. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,399
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,840 (#50 most common name, -78.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231
#7. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,696
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,139 (#20 most common name, -69.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884
#6. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,948
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,322 (#67 most common name, -83.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308
#5. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,706
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,152 (#39 (tie) most common name, -78.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139
#4. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,250
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,370 (#63 most common name, -84.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292
#3. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,826
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,318 (#32 most common name, -79.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639
#2. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 17,674
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,211 (#7 most common name, -70.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377
#1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Ohio
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 20,219
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,249 (#6 most common name, -74.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360