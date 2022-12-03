Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Carson
Carson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Carr”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 213
National
– Rank: #98
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,751
#48. Miles (tie)
Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 215
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,694
#48. Jameson (tie)
Jameson is a name of English origin meaning “son of James”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 215
National
– Rank: #80
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,280
#47. Landon
Landon is a name of English origin meaning “long hill”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 217
National
– Rank: #73
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,580
#45. Waylon (tie)
Waylon is a name of English origin meaning “land by the road”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 219
National
– Rank: #69
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,624
#45. Brooks (tie)
Brooks is a name of English origin meaning “stream”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 219
National
– Rank: #77
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,429
#44. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 221
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252
#43. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 224
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,804
#42. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 226
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907
#41. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 227
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066
#40. Ezra
Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 230
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365
#39. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 231
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642
#38. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 232
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,952
#37. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 233
National
– Rank: #62
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,101
#36. Luca
Luca is a name of Latin origin meaning “bringer of light”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 234
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,847
#35. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 242
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216
#33. Jaxon (tie)
Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 245
National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,693
#33. Jacob (tie)
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 245
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397
#32. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 258
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,067
#31. Nolan
Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning “champion”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 261
National
– Rank: #60
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,319
#30. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 264
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344
#29. Colton
Colton is a name of English origin meaning “from the coal town”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 277
National
– Rank: #74
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,532
#28. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 281
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130
#27. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 283
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660
#26. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 295
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501
#25. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 320
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040
#23. Maverick (tie)
Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 323
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548
#23. Logan (tie)
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 323
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786
#22. Leo
Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 326
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,749
#21. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 327
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041
#20. Hudson
Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 330
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584
#19. Asher
Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 333
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281
#18. Grayson
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 336
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499
#17. Levi
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 340
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469
#16. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 369
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163
#15. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 381
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504
#14. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 407
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501
#13. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 408
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981
#11. Theodore (tie)
Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 410
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535
#11. Benjamin (tie)
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 410
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791
#9. James (tie)
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 421
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367
#9. Jackson (tie)
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 421
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197
#8. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 439
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713
#7. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 456
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708
#6. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 467
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088
#5. Lincoln
Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 476
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,653
#4. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 496
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307
#3. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 503
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739
#2. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 543
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272
#1. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.
Ohio
– Number of babies in 2021: 636
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616