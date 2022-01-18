COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When it comes to being neighborly, a new survey puts Columbus near the top of the list.

According to a study by StorageCafe, Cbus ranks second in the nation for having friendly neighbors. In a survey, nearly 11,000 respondents from across the U.S. were asked about factors including neighbor satisfaction, sense of community, community involvement and how well a city is recommended.

Overall, a whopping 80% of people in Columbus who participated in the survey said they were satisfied with their neighbors, above the national average at 67%. This statistic alone would have placed the city at the top of the list, only Austin, Texas came close with 79% in this category; however, the additional three measurements put Columbus in second place.

More than half of Columbus respondents, a total of 54%, said they felt a “strong sense of community” where they lived. A strong sense of community, defined as being “united by a local desire to be involved and help out others in need” and having “neighbors who look out for you,” was the lowest-ranked factor for Ohio’s Capitol city.

A larger majority, 60%, ranked “community involvement,” or participating in community activities, such as choosing to volunteer, donating to charity or cleaning up public spaces, positively. And 63% said they would recommend living in their neighborhood to others.

Nearby Indianapolis clinched the No. 1 position on the list with 74% of survey takers reporting they were happy with their neighbors, 58% feeling favorable about their sense of community, 65% agreeing that community involvement was present and 55% saying “yes” or “definitely yes” when asked about recommending their neighborhood to other people.

Rounding out the top five cities on the list were Houston, Minneapolis, and Raleigh, North Carolina.