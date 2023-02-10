COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top ten homes for sale in Ohio range from $2.87 million to $8 million.

The homes sprawl across the state and feature resort-style amenities from Olympic-sized pools and fitness centers, to wine cellars, theater rooms and conservatories. Here are the most expensive homes in Ohio, according to Zillow.com.

10. This home at 1720 Perry Drive in Canton for $2,875,000.

This 16,454-square-foot home was built in 1987 and sits on 11 acres. This home features seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a guest house, a six-car garage, five fireplaces, a full-size bar and a game room.

Stark County Auditor’s Office.

9. This home at 6494 Friarsgate Drive in Canton for $4,700,000.

This 18,644-square-foot home was built in 1996 and sits on 8.48 acres. This home features five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a theatre room, a separate guest wing, a private beach on a lake, an eight-car garage and a fitness room.

Stark County Auditor’s Office.

8. This home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell for $4,950,000.

This 14,500-square-foot home was built in 2011 and sits on 2.51 acres. This home features five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a six-car garage, three private balconies, an elevator, exercise facility, steam room, theater, all white flooring, and marble finishing.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

7. This home at 8455 Dunsinane Drive in Dublin for $5,100,000.

This 21,572-square-foot home was built in 1982 and sits on 2.57 acres. The home features four bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an indoor Olympic-sized pool, theater, full bar, and several outdoor decks.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

6. This home at 30708 Lake Road in Bay Village for $5,200,000.

This 12,955-square-foot home was built in 2011 and sits on 1.54 acres. The colonial-style home is nestled on the Lake Erie shoreline and features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a wine room, pool and cabana, and a boat house.

Cuyahoga County Fiscal Officer.

5. This home at 2360 Carriage Road in Powell for $5,500,000.

This 12,865-square-foot home was built in 2019 and sits on 14 acres The home was originally a horse farm and features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a grand kitchen, four fireplaces and a second carriage house for guests.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

4. This home at 32894 Lake Road in Avon Lake for $5,500,000.

This waterfront home was built in 2007 and sits on 1.2 acres. The home features six bedroom, seven bathrooms, a pool, outdoor kitchen, carved Italian marble and a bar.

Lorain County Auditor’s Office.

3. This home at 7305 County Road 2 in Zanesfield for $5,595,000.

This 11,827-square-foot home was built in 1997 and sits on 375.55 acres. The home features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a spa, an outdoor living space with a kitchenette and three grilling stations, a screened porch, and two ponds.

Logan County Auditor’s Office.

2. This home at 35850 S. Woodland Road in Moreland Hills for $6,975,000.

This 16,502-square-foot home was built in 2005 and sits on 6.4 acres. The home includes five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a pool, tennis court, treehouse, zip line, outdoor walking trail and hidden slide leading to the finished walk-out lower level.

Cuyahoga County Fiscal Officer.

1. This home at 4500 Dublin Road in Hilliard for $8,000,000.

This 32,675-square-foot home was built in 1990 and sits on 6.82 acres. The Tuscan-style estate is reminiscent of a resort, with six levels housing 16 bedrooms, 26 bathrooms, an eight-car garage, and an in-ground pool.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.