MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Morrow County that left a woman dead and a man seriously injured.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 6:18 p.m., Wednesday, a 43-year-old man from Cardington was driving a 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am westbound on township Road 143, near county Road 132, when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway.

Troopers say the man over corrected the car, drove off the left side of the roadway before striking a barn.

Amber S. Hall, 23, also of Cardington, was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to troopers, Hall was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but the driver was not.

The crash remains under investigation, but troopers say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.