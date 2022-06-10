MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — The victims in a double homicide Tuesday in Morrow County have been named.

Sheriff John Hinton said Friday they were Linda Fink, 69, and Robert Adams, 67.

Charles Fink

Fink had filed for divorce from the man being held in connection with their deaths, and Adams was living her. Deputies went their house on a wellness check when they found their bodies.

Charles Fink, 61, was arrested shortly after in Carroll County, Kentucky. He had been charged with domestic violence in October and pleaded not guilty, one month before Linda Fink filed for divorce.