NORTH BLOOMFIELD TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or people responsible for what deputies believe is an intentional, targeted killing of two horses.

Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township on Dec. 1 on a report of two dead horses, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Friday. The deputies found two horses laying in a field. One was dead, and the other was critically injured. A licensed veterinarian later euthanized the second horse.

Both horses had what seemed to be puncture wounds above their right eyes, according to the sheriff’s office. Autopsies are being done on the horses to determine the cause of death.

The sheriff’s office said it believes the horses were targeted. The owner is offering a $5,000 for information leading to the conviction of whoever is responsible.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information to contact the office at 419-946-4444.