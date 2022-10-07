MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — No one was injured in a Morrow County crash that has caused long lines of traffic on Interstate 71, according to the county’s Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the Friday that a truck crash caused delays going in both directions on I-71.

A photo from the scene of the crash shows a truck that looks to have had cardboard boxes loaded inside, crashed on I-71 south at State Route 229.

State Highway Patrol said the truck driver swerved to avoid something in the road and rolled off the side of the overpass, landing on the road beneath.

The left shoulder going southbound past Morrow County Rest Area 6-28 is closed. The left lane going northbound past State Route 61 is blocked due to the crash.

