MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County earlier this week.

The first tornado, an EF-1, touched down at approximately 11:11 p.m. Monday near Chesterville, Morrow County, and moved southeast into Knox County before breaking apart near Cochran Road. The total path of the tornado, according to the NWS, was 7.1 miles.

Several trees were snapped and uprooted and a detached garage was destroyed with cinder blocks from the building thrown about 20 yards. The weather service also said a barn was completely destroyed and farming equipment was thrown 200 to 300 yards.

The second tornado, another EF-1, touched down near Township Road 46 northeast of Mount Gilead Monday night at approximately 11:17 p.m. before breaking apart near the intersection of Township Road 84 and Township Road 91.

The weather service said numerous trees were uprooted, farm buildings sustained damage including the complete loss of their roofs, and farm equipment was thrown approximately 30 yards.

A third EF-1 tornado was also confirmed in northern Butler County into Richland County.