MARENGO, Ohio (WCMH) – The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting at a gas station off Interstate 71 on State Route 61 in Marengo Sunday evening.

The sheriff’s office confirmed deputies were on the scene of a shooting at a Shell station on SR-61, while the Big Walnut Joint Fire District said via social media at approximately 8:50 p.m. that it was assisting with a shooting at that location.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were told by witnesses that all potential suspects are accounted for.

The sheriff’s office said the area would be shut down while the incident was being investigated.

Neither agency released details on the incident.

There is no further information available at this time.