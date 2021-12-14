MT. GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) – A threat of a school shooting in Mt. Gilead led to the arrest of a juvenile and classes being canceled Tuesday.

According to the Mt. Gilead Division of Police, the department was made aware of threats made by a Mt. Gilead High School student Monday indicating they were planning a school shooting the next day.

Due to the threat, police recommended all classes be canceled until the situation could be contained, police said.

Mt. Gilead police also recommended that the nature of the school closure not be revealed until the suspect was arrested. In a post to the district’s Park Avenue Elementary School’s Facebook page, the district said the reason for the closure was “transportation.”

“If our students hear something or see something that is not okay, we ask them to say something to an adult,” district superintendent Dr. Zack Howard said in the Facebook statement. “We had students do just that. I’m very proud of them for speaking up.”

During an interview with police, the suspect allegedly admitted to making the threat but said it was a joke and that they had no real intention of causing harm.

No firearms were found at the suspect’s home.

The suspect is being held in a juvenile detention facility until a hearing in Morrow County Juvenile Court.

Mt. Gilead police were assisted by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Galion Police Department.