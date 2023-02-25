MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after firefighters responded to a house fire Friday morning in Morrow County.

According to the Big Walnut Joint Fire District, fire crews were sent to a house on County Road 25 in Harmony Township just before 6:30 a.m. Crews were pushed back from entering the house due to the fire’s intensity but were able to extinguish it.

Crews searched the house after the major fire was put out and found one person inside, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been shared at this time.

The fire remains under investigation.