MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are searching for two 14-year-olds who were reported missing from Morrow County on Friday.

Callie Anderson and Tristen Waddell are believed to be traveling together in a black 2013 Ford Expedition with the Ohio license plate number “HVN 3460,” according to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Callie Anderson. (Courtesy Photo/Morrow County Sheriff’s Office) Tristen Waddell. (Courtesy Photo/Morrow County Sheriff’s Office)

Anderson is described as 5 feet tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and black converse. Waddell is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing red sweat pants, a navy blue shirt and white Nike shoes.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call 419-946-4444.