Man sentenced in head-on crash that injured Morrow County OSHP trooper

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who pled guilty to charges stemming from a 2019 crash that severely injured an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Michael Marchak pled guilty in April 2021 to two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and one count each of receiving stolen property and driving under suspension.

Investigators say Marchak was under the influence of methamphetamine and driving the wrong way in a stolen van in June 2019 when he collided head-on with Trooper Jason Phillips, who had been dispatched on reports of an impaired driver on I-71 North near Mount Gilead. 

Marchak was sentenced to three years each for the aggravated vehicular assault charges, 18 months for receiving stolen property, and 180 days for driving under suspension. He has been credited 645 days time served in county jail.

Marchak agreed to accept the 8-year sentence for his guilty pleas in April. He will also lose his license for between three and 10 years, according to court documents.

Trooper Phillips was hospitalized for two months and underwent intensive rehabilitation following the crash.

