Kittens dumped at Morrow County business

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Humane Society says charges will be brought against the people who dumped kittens at a business early Thursday.  

According to the Morrow County Humane Society’s Facebook page, around 4:30 a.m., someone dumped a box filled with two cats and nine kittens.  

“… you were on camera so we will be pursuing charges. There are resources to take these cats if you would have just asked. Dumping animals in hopes someone will find them and take care of YOUR problem is beyond cruel and cowardly,” the post reads.  

No information on the cats’ conditions was given.

