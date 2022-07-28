MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — A body found Wednesday morning east of Mount Gilead has Morrow County deputies investigating the death as a homicide.

The body found at 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday in Franklin Township has been identified as Robert Lee Hudgin Jr. of Columbus, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office announced. It is investigating the incident as a homicide.

The victim was found on County Road 20, south of State Route 95 at a construction site on the west side of the road, the sheriff’s office said. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to help work through the scene.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information about Hudgin’s death to call 419-947-2286.