MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) – The suspect named in a Morrow County double-homicide is accused of killing his estranged wife, court documents obtained by NBC4 show.

Authorities found and arrested Charles Fink, 61, as a fugitive in Kentucky. Fink is being held in Carroll County — about halfway between Louisville and Cincinnati — in connection with a Tuesday shooting that killed two people in Troy Township.

Charles Fink. (Courtesy Photo/Carroll County Detention Center)

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office said it sent deputies to a house there for a welfare check and found them dead. They and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were at the scene piecing together what happened into Wednesday afternoon.

While the sheriff’s office has not released the names of the victims, court documents obtained by NBC4 confirmed that Fink is the estranged husband of one of the victims. His former wife filed for divorce in 2021 and asked for a restraining order. Neighbors of the woman said she feared for her safety.

“I replaced the door lock on her trailer home,” neighbor Michael Albert said. “She had one pistol. I told her to make sure you got that pistol close to you all the time.”

With Fink found in Kentucky, authorities will transport him back to Morrow County for charging.

The Morrow County deadly shooting that killed two happened the same day as the suspect in another double-homicide was shot to death by a Franklin County deputy.