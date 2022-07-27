MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) – A body found Wednesday morning sent both the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and state investigators to a road east of Mount Gilead.

Someone found the body at 10:35 a.m. on County Road 20 in Franklin Township, the sheriff’s office said. However, it did not specify what intersection or part of the road the body was located on. The sheriff’s office then called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to help with working through the scene with the body.

The sheriff’s office did not release any other details, but said there would be more to come as the incident remained under investigation.