MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 81-year-old Delbert Estridge who is reported missing for the second time in two weeks.

The sheriff’s office said on Facebook Estridge was last seen Tuesday afternoon at 12:14 p.m. at his neighbors house. Estridge was seen driving a 2004 grey Honda Accord wearing a grey ball cap, red coat and blue jeans.

Estridge was also reported missing on Dec. 21 and is described by the sheriff’s office as having dementia.

Anyone who finds Estridge or his vehicle can contact 911.