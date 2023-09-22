MARENGO, Ohio (WCMH) – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a 14-year-old pedestrian.

According to the OSHP, the crash happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Friday.

The crash occurred on Township Road 213 just east of County Road 26. A 14-year-old pedestrian was crossing the roadway when a vehicle traveling westbound struck the pedestrian.

OSHP said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries from the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

Police do not have a description of the vehicle, but said it would have damage to its front end. They ask anyone with any information to contact the OSHP Mount Gilead Post at 419-864-4100.