Morrow County inmate escapes, quickly recaptured

MT. GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — An inmate who escaped from the Morrow County Correctional Facility Tuesday afternoon was back in custody a short time later after a pursuit.

According to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate, identified as Zebadiah Eggers, escaped from the facility at approximately 7:25 p.m.

The sheriff’s office received a call from a resident on Township Road 103 in regards to a suspicious man walking down the road asking to use a phone.

When deputies arrived in the area, there were able to determine someone had given Eggers a ride, not knowing he had escaped from the facility.

At approximately 8 p.m., deputies were able to track down the person who gave Eggers a ride at a Kroger’s supermarket, where the person stopped to get gas.

While getting gas, Eggers allegedly got out of the vehicle and jumped into another occupied vehicle.

After a short pursuit, Eggers was taken into custody by deputies.

Officials are continuing to investigate the matter.