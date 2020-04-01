Morrow Co. reports first confirmed case of COVID-19

MORROW CO., Ohio (WCMH)– The Morrow County Health District has confirmed the county’s first case of COVID-19.
MCDH says the person is an adult female who is recovering at home, and has been instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days.
MCHD’s epidemiology staff is conducting a public health contact investigation. These investigations are used to identify and notify a person’s close contacts of their possible exposure. Contacts will receive a phone call from an MCHD nurse who will assess them for symptoms. They will also be instructed to separate themselves from others and not go to any public places (self-quarantine) for 14 days. We will not release a list of locations visited by this individual unless the contact investigation warrants such an announcement in order to protect the health of the public.Morrow County Health District