MORPC releases 2019-2020 air quality report

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission released its 2019-2020 air quality report and found that despite the pandemic shutdown, high ozone pollution levels remained steady.

According to the report, between November 2019 and October 2020 there were low ozone levels during the shutdown in the spring, but a typical number of high ozone pollution days in the summer.

“While we experienced more days that fell in the ‘good’ range of ozone pollution due to a rainy spring and a decrease in the number of cars and trucks on our roadways during the pandemic shutdown during the past year, we still experienced a hot summer, with two days of high ozone pollution – on par with the past five years,” said Brooke White, MORPC senior air quality specialist.

July 6 and July 9 were the only days that air pollution levels reached the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range for ozone on the air quality index.

There were not any days when particle pollution (PM2.5) reached the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range during the 2019-2020 season.

“While 2020 was certainly a unique and challenging year, it also was an opportunity to measure the impact of less vehicle emissions on our air in a very real way,” said MORPC Planning & Sustainability Director Kerstin Carr. “These positive data points can help us advance the important programs and initiatives that contribute to cleaner air.”

MORPC issues daily air quality forecasts and notifies the public when ozone and particle pollution levels are considered to be unhealthy for sensitive groups of people. On days with an air quality alert, children, older adults, and those with lung illnesses such as asthma can begin to experience symptoms like shortness of breath and wheezing.

The full report can be viewed here.