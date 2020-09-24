MORPC, local government organizations issue statement in support of communities having trick-or-treat

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, along with the Central Ohio Mayors & Managers Association and Franklin County Township Association, have announced their support for communities to hold trick-or-treat events for Halloween.

In a statement released Thursday, the group says after considering guidance issued by the State of Ohio, Franklin County Public Health, Columbus Public Health and others, communities are planning to go forward with their traditional trick-or-treat activities.

The group is urging residents to follow the best practices recommended by health professionals.

“For years, many local governments have supported a unified trick-or-treat date for Central Ohio that is based on which day of the week Halloween falls. COVID-19 hasn’t changed this,” MORPC Executive Director William Murdock said. “Like every other year, communities have cooperated to suggest a common trick-or-treat date and time, and parents should use their discretion and good judgment in deciding whether they allow their children to participate.”

The recommended trick-or-treat date for 2020 is Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. Residents are encouraged to check their community’s website to verify the date and time of activities.

“While some community members may choose to participate in alternative activities or none at all, we believe trick or treating can safely take place as long as people avoid large groups and make the extra effort to socially distance,” said Westerville City Manager David Collinsworth, who serves as the chair of the Central Ohio Mayors & Managers Association.

The following health department guidelines have been issued, and residents are encouraged to review them well in advance trick-or-treat festivities: