MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Morgan County man has been sentenced to at least eight years in prison as part of a child pornography sting last year.

Dean W. Smith

Dean W. Smith was sentenced earlier this month to four years for unlawful sexual conduct and an additional four to six years for pandering sexually oriented materials, set to be served concurrently.

Smith pled guilty on June 14 of this year.

Smith was arrested on Sept. 21, 2021, as part of a Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force investigation that started the previous month. In total, nine men were arrested in connection with the investigation.