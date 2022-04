MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Roseville man was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual contact with a minor.

Matthew Haynes was 33 years old at the time of the incident in which he had sexual contact with a 15-year-old, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Haynes was sentenced on March 30 after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony.

Haynes was indicted by a grand jury in November 2021.