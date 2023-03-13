MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A McConnelsville, Ohio, man blamed “long COVID” for forgetting he was in possession of child sexual abuse materials, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Maxwell, 53, was sentenced to 7 to 10 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty on March 6 to five counts of pandering obscenities involving a minor, a second-degree felony.

According to a press release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, when given an opportunity to speak in court, Maxwell allegedly said he had no memory of possessing the material due to “long COVID,” but still wished to plead guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor’s office said the materials found in Maxwell’s possession involved a child under the age of 10. The case was investigated by the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.