McCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Morgan County man has pled not guilty to charges he shared pornographic images and videos of children on the internet.

Robert Maxwell, 52, was given a $100,000 bond during a hearing in Morgan County Court Monday.

Maxwell is charged with five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony; one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, also a second-degree felony.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Maxwell also allegedly discussed the possibility of purchasing sex with a 10-year-old child.

Maxwell, of McConnelsville, was arrested on April 6 by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

The sheriff’s office said more charges may be filed.

Anyone who suspects they were a victim or who has information on child sex crimes should contact the sheriff’s office at 740-962-4044. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Human Trafficking Task Force by clicking here.