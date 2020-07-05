More than half a dozen dogs lost in Franklin County on July 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dogs are lost or sometimes escape on Independence Day more than any other day of the year and that’s usually because of the fireworks.

Dogs can easily get spooked, shake or even run off when fireworks are set off.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter saw half a dozen dogs overnight and a few more in the morning. They expect more dogs to come in over the next few days as well.

“They get spooked very easily especially this one.”

Jim and Barb Doyle had no idea they would be spending their holiday looking for their two dogs, Chloe and Lucy. “Checked the yard, checked the fence, drove around, walked the neighborhood,” explained Barb Doyle.

They showed up to the Franklin County Dog Shelter early Sunday to see if anyone turned them in. Luckily, Lucy was there. She was found by a police officer around 1:30 in the morning. Chloe was still no-where to be found.

Andrew Kohn from the Franklin County Dog Shelter says sometimes dogs get out and because a lot more fireworks were going off in neighborhoods, he said they expected a lot more dogs lost this year. “Things happen even the best dog owners have dogs that escape,” said Kohn.

“So we have our dog wardens looking. We know there are more dogs out there, it’s a matter of us finding them or good people finding them and bringing them here so we can get them reunited.”

Barb and Jim will continue to look for Chloe and just hope someone turns her in. There is one thing they said they will change from now on.

“I would say as we’ve been standing here all of the people including ourselves did not have a collar on them because they were in our yard. They think they burrowed out.”

“I expect there will be more dogs that will come in but I bet it will be less than past years,” explained Kohn.

If you have a lost dog: Check out Pet FBI Ohio on Facebook to get some help from the community.

You can walk in to report or look for a lost dog at the shelter. Masks are required. You must make an appointment if you want to look at the dogs available for adoption.

The Doyles’ have now found Chloe, who was turned into the shelter Sunday afternoon.