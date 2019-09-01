More than 8K customers without power in, around Columbus

Breaking News
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — AEP is reporting more than 8,000 customers are without power.

According to AEP’s outage map, the areas hit hardest around the city include Reynoldsburg, Grove City, and Dublin, but outages extend as far east as the Pennsylvania state line and as far south as the Kentucky state line.

AEP estimates most of the 8,600 customers affected should have their power restored by 10:30 p.m., with many of them expected to be restored by 8:30 p.m.

There is currently no official cause for the outages, but the severe storms moving through the area are suspected of contributing to the outage.

