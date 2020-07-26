More than 5,000 without power after outages in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two separate outages have resulted in 5,268 customers in the northeast section of Columbus to be without power Sunday afternoon.

AEP is estimating service to be restored by 6 p.m.

There are 4,318 customers without service in the area of Beulah Road in Linden, while another 1,050 customers are without power in the Silver Drive area near Alum Creek.

According to AEP, there are two circuits down at the Clinton station.

One of the circuits was an AEP wire that came down on a Columbus wire.

The second outage was due to an unusual voltage reading, which may have been the result of a fire near Beulah Road.