COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-- Three of Columbus' AMC Theatres locations are set to reopen August 20, followed by a fourth location a week later.

AMC Dublin Village 18, AMC Lennox 24, and AMC Easton Town Center 30 will all reopen next Thursday in the first wave of around 100 AMC Theatres opening across the country, according to the entertainment company. AMC Columbus 10 will reopen Aug. 27.