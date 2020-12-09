At least 25 rescued Australian shepherd dogs being readied for adoption by Columbus Humane

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Authorities rescued a group of Australian Shepherds from unhealthy living conditions in Reynoldsburg.

According to the Reynoldsburg Police Department, a home was overwhelmed with more than 40 Australian Shepherds.

Police say the dog’s medical needs varied with many of them fearful and in need of additional training.

Of the 40 dogs, 16 were sent to Franklin County Dog Shelter and the rest went to Columbus Humane.

The dogs at Columbus Humane are being further evaluated for medical concerns and will be available for adoption towards the end of next week, according to Columbus Humane.

RPD says it was assisted by Columbus Humane and Franklin County Dog Wardens for this rescue.

