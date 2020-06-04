More than 34,000 unemployment claims filed in Ohio during the last week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Another 34,000 people in Ohio filed for unemployment in the last week. 

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, for the week ending on May 30, 34,575 have filed for unemployment in the state. 

Over the last 11 weeks 1,292,413 initial jobless claims have been filed in Ohio. That number is more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years. 

Over the last 11 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $3.5 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 668,000 claimants.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, nearly 94% have been processed, with about 6% pending. In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $1.1 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments to more than 166,000 claimants.

ODJFS urges individuals to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov.

